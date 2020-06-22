MSU RB Kylin Hill Won't Play Unless Mississippi Removes Confederate Battle Flag

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill won't play for the team next season if the Confederate battle emblem remains part of the official state flag.

Hill shared his position on Twitter:

Hill also wrote in response to a Twitter follower, "Unlike rest I was born in this state...and I know what the flag mean."

There has been a growing push to get the state of Mississippi to change the flag, but Gov. Tate Reeves tweeted Saturday that one proposal to create a second flag "does not meet the threshold" and "would actually accomplish the exact opposite of our stated goal—it would actually divide our state more."

Per Adam Ganucheau and Kayleigh Skinner of MississippiToday.org, many cities, colleges and businesses in the state have either taken down the flag or called for the state to change the flag.

The NCAA announced last week it expanded its Confederate flag policy to ban all championship events from states that use the symbol.

Mississippi is the only state that still has a Confederate symbol as part of its official state flag design.

Hill was born and raised in Columbus, Mississippi. He played football at Columbus High School from 2013 to 2016 before starting his college career at Mississippi State in 2017.