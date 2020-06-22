Photo Renderings for NY Islanders at Belmont Park Arena Released

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The New York Islanders released new renderings of Belmont Park Arena, which is slated for completion in 2021.

Front Office Sports provided a look at the $1.3 billion arena, which features a number of jaw-dropping amenities.

The arena honors its Belmont Park location with several nods to the track's horse-racing history. In addition, there will be eight bars with a view of the ice, two outdoor terraces and the highest-resolution scoreboard in New York.

Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello told Andrew Gross of Newsday the team is looking for a "coliseum" feel to the arena.