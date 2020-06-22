Photo Renderings for NY Islanders at Belmont Park Arena Released

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 22, 2020

ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 23: A groundbreaking ceremony is held for the New York Islanders hockey arena at Belmont Park on September 23, 2019 in Elmont, New York. The $1.3 billion facility, which will seat 19,000 and include shops, restaurants and a hotel, is expected to be completed in time for the 2021-2022 hockey season. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The New York Islanders released new renderings of Belmont Park Arena, which is slated for completion in 2021.

Front Office Sports provided a look at the $1.3 billion arena, which features a number of jaw-dropping amenities.

The arena honors its Belmont Park location with several nods to the track's horse-racing history. In addition, there will be eight bars with a view of the ice, two outdoor terraces and the highest-resolution scoreboard in New York.

Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello told Andrew Gross of Newsday the team is looking for a "coliseum" feel to the arena. 

Related

    NHL/Islanders News: ‘No way we play’

    New York Islanders logo
    New York Islanders

    NHL/Islanders News: ‘No way we play’

    Dominik
    via Lighthouse Hockey

    New York Islanders 2019-20 Comic Captions

    New York Islanders logo
    New York Islanders

    New York Islanders 2019-20 Comic Captions

    via Last Word on Hockey

    Today in Hockey History: New York Islanders Hire Barry Trotz

    New York Islanders logo
    New York Islanders

    Today in Hockey History: New York Islanders Hire Barry Trotz

    via Last Word on Hockey

    The top 12 lines in Rangers, Devils and Islanders history

    New York Islanders logo
    New York Islanders

    The top 12 lines in Rangers, Devils and Islanders history

    New York Post
    via New York Post