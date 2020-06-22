2020 PGA Championship to Proceed Without Fans; Schedule of Dates Set

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The PGA Championship will be played at San Francisco's Harding Park Aug. 6-9, according to Bob Harig of ESPN.

However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be contested without spectators in attendance.

