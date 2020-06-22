2020 PGA Championship to Proceed Without Fans; Schedule of Dates Set

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 22, 2020

The Wanamaker Trophy is seen during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The PGA Championship will be played at San Francisco's Harding Park Aug. 6-9, according to Bob Harig of ESPN.  

However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be contested without spectators in attendance. 

                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

