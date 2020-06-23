The Best Value Contract on Every NBA Roster

0 of 30

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The NBA is a star-driven league.

Over the course of its history, the majority of champions have had at least one top-five or top-10 player. Often, they have more than one superstar. Those players' contracts are generally pretty expensive, and they take up a decent chunk of the annual salary cap.

So, when filling out a roster, it's important to also have players who are outperforming their salary. Value in one or two rotation players can make a world of difference.

In determining the best value contract on each of the league's 30 teams, there were only two hard-and-fast rules:

No players on first-round rookie-scale contracts.

No one who is making more than double the league-average salary ($7.7 million) in 2019-20.

With those parameters in place, here are the selections for the best value contracts on every NBA roster.