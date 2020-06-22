Former Titans DL Josh Evans Diagnosed with Cancer: 'I'm Fighting Hard, Man'

JEFF KOWALSKY/Getty Images

Former Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Josh Evans is speaking out about his recent cancer diagnosis.

In an interview with Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com, Evans was very frank about his prognosis: "I'm fighting hard, man, I promise you that. It ain't easy. But I'm fighting, and I'm praying I can get through this and I can get myself together. I am not going to give up, regardless of the news I get. And I want everybody out there talking to God for me, if they will. Please pray for me. Talk to God for me."

Wyatt noted Evans was diagnosed with cancer in one of his kidneys in January and underwent a 13-hour surgery that saw doctors remove "his right kidney, part of his pancreas and some of his small intestine in the process."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.