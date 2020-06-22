Former Titans DL Josh Evans Diagnosed with Cancer: 'I'm Fighting Hard, Man'

Adam Wells

Tennessee Titans Josh Evans shakes hands with fans after their 19-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts during the AFC divisional playoff game on 16 January 2000. The Titans will face the Jacksonville Jaguars next Sunday. AFP PHOTO by Jeff KOWALSKY (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)
JEFF KOWALSKY/Getty Images

Former Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Josh Evans is speaking out about his recent cancer diagnosis. 

In an interview with Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com, Evans was very frank about his prognosis: "I'm fighting hard, man, I promise you that. It ain't easy. But I'm fighting, and I'm praying I can get through this and I can get myself together. I am not going to give up, regardless of the news I get. And I want everybody out there talking to God for me, if they will. Please pray for me. Talk to God for me." 

Wyatt noted Evans was diagnosed with cancer in one of his kidneys in January and underwent a 13-hour surgery that saw doctors remove "his right kidney, part of his pancreas and some of his small intestine in the process."

     

