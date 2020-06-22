NBA Draft 2020: Schedule Update, 1st-Round Mock Predictions for Top Prospects

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The indefinite suspension of the 2020 NBA draft is over. The talent grab finally has a new date: October 16.

A lot will happen between now and then, hopefully some of it involving live basketball in Orlando, Florida. But it will be interesting to see how this extra time impacts the draft board. Given the unanswered questions about the predraft process amid the coronavirus pandemic, it's hard to say how much players can impact their draft stocks going forward.

Let's take a look at our current projections, then, since they might stick for a long time.

2020 NBA Mock Draft

1. Golden State Warriors: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

2. Cleveland Cavaliers: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

3. Minnesota Timberwolves: LaMelo Ball, PG/SG, Illawarra Hawks

4. Atlanta Hawks: Obi Toppin, PF/C, Dayton

5. Detroit Pistons: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC

6. New York Knicks: Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm

7. Chicago Bulls: Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State

8. Charlotte Hornets: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

9. Washington Wizards: Isaac Okoro, SF/PF, Auburn

10. Phoenix Suns: Deni Avdija, SF/PF, Maccabi Tel Aviv

11. San Antonio Spurs: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

12. Sacramento Kings: RJ Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

13. New Orleans Pelicans: Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

14. Portland Trail Blazers: Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State

15. Orlando Magic: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

16. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Brooklyn Nets): Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

17. Boston Celtics (via Memphis Grizzlies): Saddiq Bey, SF/PF, Villanova

18. Dallas Mavericks: Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL

19. Milwaukee Bucks (via Indiana Pacers): Leandro Bolmaro, SG/SF, Barcelona

20. Brooklyn Nets (via Philadelphia 76ers): Jaden McDaniels, SF/PF, Washington

21. Denver Nuggets (via Houston Rockets): Robert Woodard II, SF, Mississippi State

22. Philadelphia 76ers (via Oklahoma City Thunder): Tyrell Terry, PG, Stanford

23. Miami Heat: Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona

24. Utah Jazz: Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, Memphis

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Denver Nuggets): Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

26. Boston Celtics: Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Olympiacos B

27. New York Knicks (via Los Angeles Clippers): Tyler Bey, SF/PF, Colorado

28. Toronto Raptors: Daniel Oturu, C, Minnesota

29. Los Angeles Lakers: Cassius Winston, PG, Michigan State

30. Boston Celtics (via Milwaukee Bucks): Isaiah Stewart, C, Washington

There aren't many consensus opinions with this class, but perhaps the most popular is that one of Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball or James Wiseman will be the first player selected.

Whether those players are the three best prospects is a different conversation. Most big boards from draft analysts argue otherwise—B/R's Jonathan Wasserman slotted Killian Hayes second and Wiseman 12th—but predictive mock drafts typically feature the trio at the top.

Their final order likely hinges on which team is making the call.

If the Warriors get the No. 1 pick and don't trade it away, they'll likely go with Edwards, per Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle. If the Cavaliers get it, they'll have a decision to make, since they have all three players "in no particular order" atop their draft board, per Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.

More teams probably align with Cleveland's thinking. Edwards, Ball and Wiseman have clear selling points and glaring weaknesses. If team need doesn't decide the debate—and it shouldn't unless clubs decide they're all evenly ranked—then it's a matter of preference and projection.

Edwards has NBA-ready athleticism and a sky-high ceiling as a two-way wing. That combination has propelled other players to superstardom, but obviously not every athletic wing reaches that point. Edwards must make major strides as a shooter (40.2/29.4/77.2 slash), decision-maker (2.8 assists against 2.7 turnovers) and defender to ever approach that realm.

Ball might offer the most potential as the best playmaker in the draft and a possible off-the-dribble scoring threat from anywhere. His best version not only establishes a team's offensive identity, it helps his teammates all fit that vision. But his outside shot needs a ton of work, and his defensve motor rarely turns over.

Wiseman could have the clearest roll as a bouncy, 7'1" rim-runner. He'll probably be a nightly double-double threat as soon as he suits up, and he could be anchoring an above-average defense sooner than later. But he's an interior big man at a time when that archetype has never been less valued. If he goes No. 1, his employer will be putting blind faith behind future growth as a shooter and in-space defender.

See why projecting this class is so difficult?

The give-and-take with these prospects will likely keep these debates going into October. Given what will almost assuredly be an atypical predraft process, making the final call on these three will be brutal.