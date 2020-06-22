Video: 76ers' Tobias Harris Jokes About Joel Embiid Obtaining Driver's License

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJune 22, 2020

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) talks with forward Tobias Harris (12) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Miami. The Heat won 137-106. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Joel Embiid has some explaining to do to his teammate.

Tobias Harris appeared on Sunday's 2020 ESPYs Pre-Show with Elle Duncan and Cassidy Hubbarth and revealed Embiid has given him a ride home before in the past (around 7:30 in the video):

The thing is, Embiid just tweeted Tuesday that he "FINALLY" got his driver's license after living in the United States for nine years.

Embiid came to the United States when he was 16 years old and eventually developed into one of the best big men in the world. He played at the University of Kansas for one year and was the No. 3 overall pick of the 2014 NBA draft.

He has spent his entire career on the 76ers and is a primary reason they are 39-26, which is good enough for the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference. They earned an invite to Orlando, Florida, as part of the NBA's 22-team format to resume the season.

Fortunately for Harris, Embiid can drive him around Disney World legally now with his license.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Top Moments of ESPYs

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Top Moments of ESPYs

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Snoop Dogg Honors Kobe

    Legendary rapper pens a song as a tribute to the late Lakers' great at the ESPYs 🎥

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Snoop Dogg Honors Kobe

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    ESPYs Open with BLM Message

    Watch Russell Wilson, Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird open awards show addressing racial injustice ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    ESPYs Open with BLM Message

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Teams Will Not Have Access to Data from Tracking Rings

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Teams Will Not Have Access to Data from Tracking Rings

    Realgm
    via Realgm