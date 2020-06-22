Video: 76ers' Tobias Harris Jokes About Joel Embiid Obtaining Driver's License

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Joel Embiid has some explaining to do to his teammate.

Tobias Harris appeared on Sunday's 2020 ESPYs Pre-Show with Elle Duncan and Cassidy Hubbarth and revealed Embiid has given him a ride home before in the past (around 7:30 in the video):

The thing is, Embiid just tweeted Tuesday that he "FINALLY" got his driver's license after living in the United States for nine years.

Embiid came to the United States when he was 16 years old and eventually developed into one of the best big men in the world. He played at the University of Kansas for one year and was the No. 3 overall pick of the 2014 NBA draft.

He has spent his entire career on the 76ers and is a primary reason they are 39-26, which is good enough for the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference. They earned an invite to Orlando, Florida, as part of the NBA's 22-team format to resume the season.

Fortunately for Harris, Embiid can drive him around Disney World legally now with his license.