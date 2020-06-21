Kobe Bryant Honored with Snoop Dogg Tribute Song During 2020 ESPYs

FREDERIC J. BROWN/Getty Images

Hip-hop legend and Long Beach native Snoop Dogg honored Kobe Bryant during the 2020 ESPY Awards on Sunday night.

Snoop Dogg recounted Bryant's numerous accolades during his tribute and paid homage to the cultural impact the Los Angeles Lakers superstar had on the area.

The final line summed up what Bryant meant to Los Angeles: "This is your city/ Much love for the ride."

Bryant and his daughter Gianna, pilot Ara Zobayan, John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli, Christina Mauser and Sarah and Payton Chester all died in a helicopter crash on the morning of Jan. 26.

During his 20-year Hall of Fame career with the Lakers, Bryant won five titles, was an 18-time All-Star and the 2007-08 MVP. On a long list of great Lakers, from Wilt Chamberlain, Elgin Baylor and Jerry West to Kareem-Abdul Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal and LeBron James, Bryant is one of the most beloved and accomplished figures in the franchise's history.

His death was mourned in Los Angeles and in the greater basketball community both in the United States and around the world.