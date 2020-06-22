Buying or Selling Apollo Crews Having Long-Term WWE US Title Run

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Over four years into his main roster run, Apollo Crews is holding gold in WWE for the first time. He's had to overcome his fair share of obstacles since signing with the company in 2015 but is finally enjoying the fruits of his labor. However, the real work has only just begun for him as United States champion.

Crews defeated Andrade for the star-spangled prize on the Memorial Day edition of Raw. Prior to that point, WWE had done little with the Georgia native after arguably calling him up from NXT too quickly in April 2016.

In the ring, his skills are second to none, but his inconsistent pushes and lack of character development over the years have held him back from reaching the next level. As the new U.S. champion, he has the opportunity to live up to his potential at long last, assuming the powers that be don't tire of him before then.

It's high time the United States belt stopped being treated as an afterthought and started meaning something again. That could be a real possibility with Crews in possession of it and him being booked as a strong titleholder.

Then again, fans have had high hopes for many former champs who ultimately fell by the wayside for any number of reasons.

In order to determine whether the WWE Universe should be buying or selling on Crews as a long-term United States champion, several aspects of his reign should be addressed, including the likelihood of him evolving as a character and who he can work with.