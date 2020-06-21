Dana White: Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier Fight Set for UFC 252 in Las Vegas

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier's trilogy will conclude at UFC's Apex facility in Las Vegas.

UFC President Dana White announced earlier this month that Miocic and Cormier would have their rubber match at UFC 252 on Aug. 15.

The location remained up in the air, with White providing confirmation to reporters after UFC on ESPN 11, per MMA Fighting's Damon Martin.

The Apex facility is the most logical choice amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It's unclear when fans will be able to attend major sporting events again, so leasing out a large arena doesn't make a ton of sense.

However, the plan could hit one snag.

The size of the cage at the Apex facility is 25 feet, five feet smaller than the traditional Octagon the company uses for its events. According to Martin, Miocic would prefer to oppose Cormier in a 30-foot cage.

That extra space would allow Miocic to have a little more room to elude Cormier, who's the superior grappler. The 41-year-old dropped the heavyweight title to Miocic at UFC 241 last August, and he told Bleacher Report's Tom Taylor he plans on relying more on his wrestling technique to avoid another defeat:

"[I want to] use the wrestling a little bit more and not chase the knockout. I was chasing the knockout in the second fight. He was there to be hit, and after you get a knockout like I had the first time, it's almost addicting to want to do it again. I started chasing that knockout, and that's what happened. I got in trouble because of it."

Martin noted swapping out the cages will prove tricky because the training facility is built to house a smaller Octagon, particularly in regard to lighting.

The UFC has a little under two months to iron out any lingering issues.