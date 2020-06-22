The Best Bargain-Bin 2020 NBA Free Agents for Next Season

0 of 5

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The value of a clearance-priced NBA free-agent signing has never been greater.

There was already a shortage of cap space before the coronavirus torpedoed the revenue stream. Now, every dollar matters in maximizing the roster.

Since every team will be scouring for bargains in a shallow player pool, they won't be easily found. This offseason may not produce a typical bidding war, but contenders could still aggressively pursue helpful role players with the funds they have.

Still, value signings happen every year, and there's no reason to think 2020 will be any different. The following five players should offer the best return on minimal investments.