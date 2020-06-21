Justin Thomas Calls Hilton Head 'An Absolute Zoo' for RBC Heritage amid COVID-19

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Superstar golfer Justin Thomas commented Saturday on the lack of precaution he has seen in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, in recent days amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to JuliaKate E. Culpepper of Golfweek, Thomas said the following about what he has seen while in town for the RBC Heritage:

"I mean, no offense to Hilton Head, but they're seeming to not take it very seriously. It's an absolute zoo around here. There's people everywhere. The beaches are absolutely packed. Every restaurant, from what I've seen when I've been driving by, is absolutely crowded. So I would say it's still coincidence that there's got to be a lot of stuff going on around here."

The PGA Tour halted its season in March due to COVID-19, but it returned to action for the first time last week with the Charles Schwab Challenge.

All golfers, caddies and essential personnel passed every COVID-19 test given to them last week, and this week started similarly, but golfer Nick Watney tested positive for the coronavirus prior to Friday's second round of the RBC Heritage after feeling symptoms.

Thomas said Watney has been "very cautious and has done everything he can" to keep himself and others safe during the pandemic.

Although Thomas hasn't necessarily liked what he's seen from some of the residents of Hilton Head Island, he noted that he feels safe while playing PGA Tour events:

"I feel very safe. I wouldn't be playing if I didn't. ... What I've done is I stay in a house with a chef each week with a couple of guys and keep it in that small circle. So I feel very, very safe in that regard. Outside you can't control what other people have done, and I think that's what happened to Nick. He was very unlucky."

The PGA Tour was the third major sports organization in America to return to action amid the pandemic, following NASCAR and the UFC.

In addition to testing everyone on the course, the PGA Tour has taken extra precautions in the form of fans being barred from events and golfers and caddies being asked to adhere to certain rules, such as golfers taking their own clubs out of bags and caddies wiping down flag sticks and bunker rakes.

Thomas entered the fourth and final round of the RBC Heritage on Sunday at nine under par, which put him six strokes behind leaders Webb Simpson, Ryan Palmer, Tyrrell Hatton and Abraham Ancer.