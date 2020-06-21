Dana White Says Nate Diaz Hasn't Contacted Him About Next UFC Fight

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 21, 2020

Nate Diaz is seen at a news conference for the UFC 244 mixed martial arts event, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in New York. Masvidal is scheduled to fight Diaz Saturday, November 2 at Madison Square Garden. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Gregory Payan/Associated Press

UFC President Dana White said he has not talked to Nate Diaz during the COVID-19 pandemic and that there are currently no discussions for his next fight.

Brett Okamoto of ESPN updated Diaz's status after Saturday's UFC on ESPN event.

Diaz has not fought since losing to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 in November. While there was some speculation that Diaz was retiring after that fight, he quickly shot it down and said he plans to continue his career.

Clay Guida called Diaz out last week before losing to Bobby Green via unanimous decision Saturday.

"I've said it before, I'll say it again: I'll never back down from this one. Nate Diaz has got it coming to him someday," Guida told reporters. "I beat his ass once, I'll beat his ass again. If he ever toes the line and they stop protecting him, you know my number, Nate, so don't be scared, homie. You know where I'm at, buddy."

Guida has lost three of his last four fights and is 38 years old; it doesn't appear particularly likely White will see any pay-per-view value in a rematch between the two. Guida defeated Diaz all the way back at UFC 94 in January 2009, giving Diaz the first loss of his UFC career.

Diaz told Marc Raimondi of ESPN in January that he was planning to wait a "few months" before looking for a new opponent. He has fought only twice since losing to Conor McGregor at UFC 202 in August 2016.

