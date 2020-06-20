Video: UFC's Max Rohskopf Calls Fight vs. Austin Hubbard After Corner Refuses

Chris Unger/Getty Images

UFC fighter Max Rohskopf waved the white flag when his corner wouldn't.

Rohskopf was fighting Austin Hubbard on the preliminary card of Saturday's UFC Fight Night event. Hubbard was firmly in control following the second round, which prompted some soul-searching from Rohskopf. According to UFC.com, Hubbard had a 58-17 advantage in signature strikes.

The ESPN cameras caught Rohskopf telling cornerman Robert Drysdale to call the bout. Drysdale attempted to convince him otherwise, but the 25-year-old told referee Mark Smith he was done.

Rohskopf's manager, Brian Butler, issued a statement about the result, per Brett Okamoto: "Max suffered from fatigue due to short notice weight cut and pre-existing turf toe. Was not able to overcome both. He will take time off to heal up."

This is the first loss of Rohskopf's professional career, dropping his record to 5-1. He had less than a week to prepare for Hubbard, having replaced Joe Solecki on Sunday.

This probably wasn't the way Rohskopf envisioned his first UFC fight unfolding.