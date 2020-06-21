Knicks Rumors: Latest on Kevin Knox, Head Coach Candidates, More

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The New York Knicks' season won't resume July 31, but the team must tend to serious offseason business, starting with its search for a new head coach.

According to SNY's Ian Begley, the Knicks will start preliminary interviews next week. In the meantime, the list of candidates continues to grow as team president Leon Rose casts a wide net in the hopes of finding his ideal hire.

In addition to the interview process for a new head coach, Rose has to assess the roster amid a unique offseason with tentative dates because of the coronavirus pandemic. For now, the league plans to open free agency October 18, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Knicks may shake up the frontcourt in an effort to improve their shooting outside the paint. Interestingly, a promising young player could go into the offseason on shaky ground under the new regime.

What's the latest on the Knicks as the club goes into another pivotal offseason?

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Dallas Assistant Jamahl Mosley Will Interview for HC Job

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

New York has added another candidate to its list of head-coaching candidates, as the Dallas Mavericks granted Jamahl Mosley permission to interview for the position, per Wojnarowski.

Mosley had prior coaching experience with the Denver Nuggets and Cleveland Cavaliers before he joined Rick Carlisle's staff in Dallas. The 41-year-old partook in player development early in his career. Currently, he's a defensive coordinator for the Mavericks, and Luka Doncic works closely with him, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News: "He's spent the last six seasons under Rick Carlisle in Dallas and reportedly works frequently one-on-one with Luka Doncic."

Over the past few years, Mosley coached the Mavericks' Summer League squad, which gave him more experience in developing young talent—something that should appeal to a Knicks squad with three key players under 23, RJ Barrett (20), Kevin Knox (20) and Mitchell Robinson (22).

Leon Rose 'Not Sold' on Kevin Knox

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Speaking of the Knicks' upstart talent, Rose needs to see more of Knox's game. The Kentucky product took a step back between his first two seasons, dropping from the starting lineup and averaging 28.8 minutes per game to primarily being a reserve, playing 17.9 minutes per outing during the 2019-20 campaign.

According to Marc Berman of the New York Daily News, Rose would have taken a long look at Knox in the remaining regular-season contests.

"Rookie president Leon Rose, who has not spoken to the media since his hiring, is not sold on Knox and desperately wanted to see him in the now-scrapped final 16 games," Berman wrote.

The Knicks didn't qualify for the eight "seeding" games before the playoffs, so Rose will have to look at what Knox did during his previous 140 appearances. Kentucky assistant Kenny Payne, who's closely connected to general manager Scott Perry, suggests the team thinks the 2018 first-rounder could still have a bright future, per Berman.

"I know they think he can play,'' Payne said. "They just need him to continue to develop and build on what his first year was, learn from last year and come out and play with a fire and a desire to be great.”

Knox didn't seem to have an aggressive drive to score in a diminished role. Furthermore, his lackluster defense kept him off the floor in crucial moments. Unless the Knicks promote Mike Miller from interim to full-time head coach, the 6'7", 215-pound forward will have new staff in place to potentially reinvigorate his game next year.

Are the Knicks Considering Christian Wood?

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Knicks will look to stretch the floor next season.

Team executives had internal conversations about Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood earlier in the year, per Berman:

"Down the stretch, one talent evaluator thought Wood played at an All-Star level. But another team executive cautioned, “He's been with five teams — he's not a slam dunk.'

"The Knicks are looking for a power forward who can shoot from mid-range and the 3-point line with the likely departure of Bobby Portis. Wood shot 56.7 percent from the field — and 38.6 from 3."

New York averaged the least three-pointers made (9.6) per game during the 2019-20 campaign, so we should expect the front office to add shooting talent once free agency opens October 18.

Berman doesn't think the team will exercise Portis' 2020-21 club option, which opens up some opportunities for another big in the rotation. Wood will become an unrestricted free agent, but the Knicks would likely have to compete with multiple suitors (including the Pistons) for his services.

Because of Blake Griffin's knee injury and the trade that sent center Andre Drummond to the Cleveland Cavaliers in February, Wood saw a significant uptick in minutes before the league halted the season. He recorded at least 27 minutes and 18 points in each of his last 10 games.