Rose and Deville Brawl, Wyatt and Strowman Back on and More SmackDown Fallout

After weeks of WWE hyping his full main-roster debut, Matt Riddle made his first appearance on SmackDown during a segment also involving AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan.

The Original Bro immediately earned himself a non-title match against the intercontinental champion and proceeded to pick up the win while several Superstars watched from around the ring.

The bout was hard-hitting and featured some great feats of physicality from both men. Styles is a veteran who knows how to make anyone look good, which is exactly what he did with Riddle.

Defeating someone as high-profile as The Phenomenal One just a week after he beat Bryan for the IC title indicates management sees Riddle as a future star.

However, accusations of sexual assault from a woman named Candy Cartwright have cast a shadow over his debut. Riddle has denied the allegations, and his lawyer, David Rose, released the following statement, per Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc:

"The allegations by this independent female performer are completely false and another attempt to harass and humiliate Mr. and Mrs. Riddle and to try to tarnish their reputation in the community.

"We have been aware for the last two years of this performer stalking the Riddle family. In 2019, our firm had drafted a pleading against this performer to seek an injunction for cyberstalking in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida."

The past couple of days have seen dozens of people come forward with stories of harassment and abuse at the hands of people in the wrestling industry while using the hashtag #SpeakingOut.

It should be noted that WWE had already filmed Friday's episode of SmackDown before the allegations surfaced, and it is unknown how WWE plans to proceed with Riddle's push.