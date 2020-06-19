Report: 23 of 28 Clemson Athletics' Positive COVID-19 Tests Are Football Players

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Twenty-three Clemson football players have tested positive for COVID-19, Grace Raynor of The Athletic reported Friday.

The results came after 315 Clemson student-athletes and staff were tested, per Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports. Five additional student-athletes and staff tested positive, resulting in 28 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

More than half of the players are asymptomatic, per Raynor, and none of the positive tests have resulted in hospitalizations.

Players who tested positive will be in isolation for at least 10 days and will need to be asymptomatic for the final three days before they can emerge from isolation. Voluntary workouts will continue.

Clemson had announced two positive COVID-19 tests for its 104 football players last week, according to Thamel.

On Thursday, Zoe Nicholson of the Greenville News reported that COVID-19 cases have risen in South Carolina:

"Since Clemson launched its three-phase reopening plan on June 1, Pickens County has seen more than 130 new cases of COVID-19, according to an analysis of State Department of Health and Environmental Control data.

"As of June 17, Pickens County had a reported 323 cases of the virus since announcing its first known case in the county on March 20, according to DHEC."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Per Matt Connolly of The State, the football team and men's and women's basketball teams returned to Clemson at the beginning of June after the NCAA permitted on-campus voluntary workouts. The number of athletes in that group totaled 128, per Will Vandervort of the Clemson Insider.

The volleyball and men's and women's soccer teams returned to Clemson this week.

The fall semester is scheduled to begin Aug. 19, and the Tigers are slated to open their football season Sept. 3 against Georgia Tech in Atlanta.