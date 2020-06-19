Blue Jays Reportedly Close Team Facility After Player Felt COVID-19 Symptoms

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Toronto Blue Jays have reportedly closed their spring training facility in Dunedin, Florida.

Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Blue Jays shut down their facility on Thursday after a player showed symptoms of COVID-19.

Passan noted the player is a pitcher currently on Toronto's 40-man roster and is awaiting results of his COVID-19 test, and that "testing will ramp up" if the player "is not an isolated case."

Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins told Passan they are "being overly precautious with testing."

According to Passan, the Blue Jays player "recently had spent time with players in the Phillies' minor leagues system."

The Philadelphia Phillies announced on Friday that five players and three staff members tested positive for COVID-19, though it wasn't specified if the players were on the MLB roster or minor leaguers.

This week has seen a surge in coronavirus cases throughout Florida. The state has set single-day records for confirmed cases in each of the past two days, going from 3,207 on Thursday to 3,822 on Friday.