Jamal Adams Trade Rumors: Tom Brady's Buccaneers on List of Preferred Teams

Gary Landers/Associated Press

Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams is casting a wide net of potential landing spots if the New York Jets grant his request to be traded.

Adams told ESPN's Ryan Clark (h/t Field Yates) that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are among the teams he would like to be traded to.

Tampa Bay is all-in to win this season after signing Tom Brady to a two-year contract in March.

Per ESPN's Rich Cimini, Adams has told the Jets he wants to be traded due to the lack of movement in their contract negotiations.

Adams recently discussed his contract situation in response to a fan on Instagram: "Ima protect myself just like an organization will look out for themselves at the end of the day. & if you guys don't respect that, cool. It's all luv. Maybe it's time to move on!"

In addition to the Bucs, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Texas native "would welcome" a trade to the Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.

The Buccaneers would bring some familiarity for Adams since Todd Bowles is their defensive coordinator. Bowles was the Jets head coach for Adams' first two seasons in the NFL.

The 2017 first-round pick out of LSU has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of the past two seasons. The 24-year-old had 75 combined tackles, seven pass breakups and 6.5 sacks in 14 games last year.