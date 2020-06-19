Lakers' LeBron James Calls for Juneteenth to Be Observed as National Holiday

Getty Images/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James took to Instagram on Friday to post about Juneteenth and his belief that it should be a national holiday.

Along with a definition of Juneteenth, James wrote: "My Ultimate question is why isn't this date a NATIONAL HOLIDAY????"

Juneteenth is celebrated annually on June 19 across the United States since that is the date that slavery came to an end in America. Although the Emancipation Proclamation outlawed slavery in 1863, it wasn't until two years later on June 19, 1865, that federal orders resulted in the freeing of slaves in Texas.

Also known as Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, Liberation Day and Emancipation Day, Juneteenth has been celebrated since 1866 and originated in Texas before becoming a nationwide observance.



Despite the historic importance of Juneteenth, it has never been recognized as a national holiday.

There is added spotlight on Juneteenth this year given the current climate in the United States. Since George Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old black man, died while in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25, protests have been held across the country.

Citizens have been protesting against racial inequality, social injustice and police brutality, which are the same principles that caused then-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick to kneel during the playing of the national anthem throughout the 2016 season.

Floyd died after Officer Derek Chauvin kept his knee pressed against the back of Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes while he was handcuffed and facedown on the ground. Chauvin didn't lessen the pressure even as Floyd said he couldn't breathe multiple times.

Chauvin was fired, arrested and charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for Floyd's death. The other three officers on the scene—Thomas Lane, J.A. Keung and Tou Thao—were charged with aiding and abetting.

James and many other high-profile athletes from essentially every sport have spoken out against Chauvin's actions and in favor of racial equality.