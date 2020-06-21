Ranking the Top Free-Agent Options During NBA's Transaction Window

2 of 7

Trey Burke

For a 6'0" offensive specialist, teams are left wanting more from Burke as a shooter (career 34.3 percent from distance) and distributor (5.5 assists per 36 minutes). He offers some shot-creation, though, and his attacks could perk up a scoring-starved squad.

The ninth overall pick in 2013, he has made 386 appearances and 128 starts since his arrival. The Philadelphia 76ers waived him in February to clear room for their trade deadline additions.

Jamal Crawford

The last time we saw Crawford, he was busy putting 51 points on the Mavericks in Dirk Nowitzki's home finale. That game was obviously an outlier—the lottery-bound 2018-19 Phoenix Suns basically gave Crawford a YOLO pass to run the offense the final week—but getting buckets has never been an issue for the super-substitute. He's kept busy in preparation for an opportunity too.

"I've been training as if I'm playing," Crawford told ESPN in March. "I work out every single day. ... I know I can help, in some regard, in some capacity."

Crawford has never been the most efficient scorer, and it's hard to imagine he'll reverse that at age 40. But he remains slippery off the bounce and fearless at the offensive end. He might be overexposed in a regular rotation role, but if deployed in sporadic bursts, his instant offense could pull clubs out of droughts or help them extend leads.

Tyler Johnson

One of many financial misfires during the 2016 season, Johnson saw his perception warped by a $50 million contract he didn't have the game to back up. The Miami Heat salary-dumped him during the third season of that four-year contract, and the Suns waived him in February.

A willing defender and bouncy athlete, Johnson has had trouble carving an offensive niche. He doesn't have the handles or vision to be a full-time floor general, and his shooting isn't quite consistent enough to add value off the ball. But if he can pump his perimeter percentage back up to where it was in his first four seasons (37.1 percent), he could be a sneaky-good addition in an energizer role.

JR Smith

An all-time gaffe in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals is probably the first thing that comes to mind upon the mention of Smith. What's been forgotten over time, though, is the fact that he started 21 of 22 games and averaged 32.1 minutes during that playoff run.

The 34-year-old has barely graced the hardwood since, exiling himself after only 11 appearances with the 2018-19 Cleveland Cavaliers and getting waived the following summer. But he can offer loads of postseason experience, good three-point shooting, decent perimeter defense and a pinch of shot-creation. His lack of consistency could hurt in this high-stakes environment, though.