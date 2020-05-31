5 Biggest Brain-Farts in Modern NBA History

1 of 5

A mid-March game in 2013 between the lottery-bound New Orleans Hornets and sub-.500 Los Angeles Lakers could not be memorable for any reason.

But seven years later, it still stands out for a moment of team-wide stupidity.

There were only 25.5 seconds left on the clock. The Hornets had already wasted all of what was once a 25-point advantage and were down two. The Lakers had the ball. New Orleans needed a stop or it was curtains.

L.A. was coming off a timeout but opted against advancing the ball. Instead, it inbounded in front of the goal it was defending—but lined up as if that was its scoring end of the floor. Even though New Orleans had just spent 23-plus minutes defending the other end, all five players took the bait and started shading toward the wrong basket.

Kobe Bryant sprinted toward the other end, Steve Blake hit him in stride and the result is what you see above. New Orleans had perhaps given the game away already, but this was like paying to have it gift-wrapped and covering the expedited shipping charge.

On a scale of "Hmm, that was strange" to a string of all-caps expletives, this was a double facepalm. If there were any kind of stakes at play, this might have been in the running for No. 1.