Buccaneers Assistant Coach Reportedly Tests Positive for COVID-19

A Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant coach has tested positive for COVID-19, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The coach, who has not been named, is asymptomatic. Two other Bucs assistants have been quarantined, according to Schefter.

The news comes three days after multiple Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys players tested positive for COVID-19, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Greg Auman of The Athletic confirmed Schefter's report and added the coaches returned to their team facility Monday.

Although players have not returned to team facilities as of yet, coaches and staff members have done so.

The NFL released a list of rules and guidelines for players, coaches and staff to follow, including maintaining six feet of separation within the facility at all times.

Furthermore, NFL personnel have varying levels of access to "restricted areas," with employees given Tier 1, 2 or 3 designations. For example, Tier 1 includes players and personnel who must have direct access to them (e.g. coaches and trainers).

They can access restricted areas (e.g. playing fields and locker rooms) at all times, unlike Tier 3 workers, who perform essential services but cannot access the same areas as Tier 1 in order to maintain social distancing.

NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills told reporters Wednesday that protocols are still in the midst of development, per NFL.com's Nick Shook, who noted that "the overarching theme of the process is essentially everything remains fluid."

All 32 NFL teams are set to report to training camp in late July at this time.