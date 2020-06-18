Knicks' Taj Gibson Extends Lunch Program to More Than 90 NY Housing Projects

Luis M. Alvarez/Associated Press

In May, New York Knicks big man Taj Gibson provided the New York City Housing Authority staff members in Brooklyn with free lunches as a thank you for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, Howard Miller, a manager of the Taj Gibson Foundation, announced that the thank-you-lunch program would be expanded to include "staff at 93 developments in Brooklyn and a couple Queens developments through 2021," per the NYCHA Journal.

Miller said last month of the program:

"We thought it would be a good idea to show a little token of appreciation to the first responders of NYCHA. Since COVID hit, they've been outside working strenuous hours and we see them because we're part of the community, and a lot of the workers are part of the community. They've been on the front line and we wanted to do something nice for them."

Gibson, who is from Brooklyn, is in his first season with the Knicks, averaging 6.1 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.