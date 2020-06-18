Knicks' Taj Gibson Extends Lunch Program to More Than 90 NY Housing Projects

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 18, 2020

New York Knicks' Taj Gibson, front, moves past Washington Wizards' Rui Hachimura during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)
Luis M. Alvarez/Associated Press

In May, New York Knicks big man Taj Gibson provided the New York City Housing Authority staff members in Brooklyn with free lunches as a thank you for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

On Thursday, Howard Miller, a manager of the Taj Gibson Foundation, announced that the thank-you-lunch program would be expanded to include "staff at 93 developments in Brooklyn and a couple Queens developments through 2021," per the NYCHA Journal.

Miller said last month of the program:

"We thought it would be a good idea to show a little token of appreciation to the first responders of NYCHA. Since COVID hit, they've been outside working strenuous hours and we see them because we're part of the community, and a lot of the workers are part of the community. They've been on the front line and we wanted to do something nice for them."

Gibson, who is from Brooklyn, is in his first season with the Knicks, averaging 6.1 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. 

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Russ in Juneteenth Block Party

    Westbrook will be participating virtually in the Tulsa Juneteenth Block Party (Yahoo)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Russ in Juneteenth Block Party

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Spurs Give Will Hardy Permission to Interview for Knicks HC Job

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    Report: Spurs Give Will Hardy Permission to Interview for Knicks HC Job

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Most Interesting 2022 NBA Draft Prospects

    @Jonwass gives his scouting report on the NBA's future stars

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Most Interesting 2022 NBA Draft Prospects

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Pistons Hire Troy Weaver as New GM

    Thunder VP of basketball operations is heading to Detroit

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Pistons Hire Troy Weaver as New GM

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report