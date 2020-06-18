Alabama vs. Ohio State Home-and-Home CFB Series Announced for 2027, 2028

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJune 18, 2020

ORLANDO, FL - JANUARY 01: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on against the Michigan Wolverines during the Vrbo Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium on January 1, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. Alabama defeated Michigan 35-16. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Alabama and Ohio State football programs have agreed to a home-and-home series over the 2027 and 2028 seasons, per Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports and The Athletic.  

Ohio State will host the 2027 matchup, and Alabama will welcome the Buckeyes to Tuscaloosa in 2028.

Per Bill Landis of The Athletic, the road team will take home $1 million each season, and backing out of the agreement will cost the school $3 million.

The 2027 and 2028 seasons will feature another home-and-home series between two current college football powerhouses, with LSU and Oklahoma facing off during that span.

Ohio State isn't easing its foot off the scheduling gas with a power-packed schedule of non-conference opponents lined up in the 2020s and early 2030s, per Landis:

The same goes for Alabama, which will be facing OSU and Notre Dame in the 2028 season, according to Aaron Suttles of The Athletic:

Alabama and Ohio State have only played each other four times, with the latest occurrence resulting in a 42-35 Ohio State victory in the 2015 College Football Playoff semifinals.

Alabama beat the Buckeyes in three other matchups during the 1977, 1986 and 1994 seasons.

