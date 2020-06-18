Texas Announces 13 Football Players Have Tested Positive for COVID-19

G Fiume/Getty Images

The University of Texas announced Thursday that a total of 13 football players have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Bryan Fischer of Athlon Sports.

All 13 are now self-isolating, while 10 others who came into contact with them are self-quarantining. Four other players tested positive for the antibody test.

Texas football players returned to campus on June 8, with workouts beginning on June 15. A second group of players arrived on campus June 15 and will begin workouts on June 22.

The school highlighted its safety measures in a video, including masks inside the building and use of hand sanitizer:

According to Chip Brown of 247Sports, about 67 student athletes arrived as part of Group 1 on June 8, while 49 students were part of Group 2 coming a week later.

While the college football season remains on track to begin as scheduled, several teams have seen high rates of COVID-19 upon returning to campus.

Houston suspended activities after six players tested positive for the coronavirus, per Sam Khan Jr. of ESPN.

According to Simone Eli of CBS42, at least five Alabama players tested positive while 50 players were on the field together and "should" be quarantined.

Texas is currently scheduled to play its first game on Sept. 5 against South Florida.