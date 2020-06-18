Belmont Stakes 2020: Updated Predictions, Betting Lines and Post Time

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

With post positions drawn on Wednesday, we're counting down the final few days until Triple Crown season is officially upon us.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Belmont Stakes will be the first leg in the pursuit of horse racing's crown jewel for the first time in history. The 2020 Kentucky Derby will be raced on Sept. 5, while the Preakness Stakes will wrap up the Triple Crown races on Oct. 3.

It's too early to know about the second two races, however, we already know the 152nd running of the Belmont Stakes will be held without fans in attendance. There are ways, though, to still brighten up your Belmont viewing experience that can be found here. Additionally, it will be a 1⅛-mile race as opposed to its normal length of 1½ miles.

So, which of this year's contenders will make a trip to the winner's circle? And will their success always have an asterisk because of how the coronavirus has impacted this race and potentially subsequent ones?

Take a look at all the information you need to watch the 2020 Belmont Stakes, including the latest betting lines, post positions and predictions for the upcoming race.

Coverage begins on NBC at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday.

2020 Belmont Stakes Information

Date: Saturday, June 20

Post Time: 5:42 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: New York Racing Association YouTube Channel, NBC Sports app

Post Positions and Betting Lines (per Vegas Insider)

1. Tap It To Win (6-1)

2. Sole Volante (9-2)

3. Max Player (15-1)

4. Modernist (15-1)

5. Farmington Road (15-1)

6. Fore Left (30-1)

7. Jungle Runner (50-1)

8. Tiz The Law (6-5)

9. Dr Post (5-1)

10. Pneumatic (8-1)

Analysis

The horses to keep an eye on are Tap It To Win, Sole Volante, Tiz The Law and Dr Post, with Tiz The Law the overwhelming favorite to secure a win in the first jewel of the Triple Crown.

Tiz The Law placed first in the Florida Derby and has won four of five career starts. Trainer Barclay Tagg has been happy about how the three-year-old has been progressing, according to America's Best Racing.

"He came out of the workout good," Tagg said on June 15. "His legs look good. His attitude is good. He's eating great. We've been very lucky with him."

"It's his race to lose," New York Racing Association analyst Richard Migliore said, according to CBS. "He is just training so well on top of being what I consider to be the best three-year-old this year. Tiz the Law has been doing everything extremely professional. Could not look better in the morning."

Tiz The Law will attempt to join a short list of New York-bred horses that won the Belmont Stakes, and it's looking likely he'll do just that.

However, it won't be an easy race for him to win.

While the field may not be as deep—as Bob Baffert's top two horses are sidelined due to injury—Tap It To Win, among others, pose a threat to Tiz The Law's Triple Crown dreams.

Future Hall of Fame trainer Mark Casse has found recent success in Triple Crown races—winning the 2019 Preakness with War of Will and the 2019 Belmont with Sir Winston.

Tap It To Win, son of Tapit, has done well running at Belmont recently, winning a one-turn 1 1/16-mile race on June 5 that saw him pull ahead to a five-length victory with a career-best 97 Beyer Speed Figure.

"I thought that yesterday was a really tough race, but I believed we had a good chance," Casse told BloodHorse. "Johnny [Velazquez] told me that he galloped out really well, so that makes me feel good."

Another factor that may aid Tap It To Win is that horses coming out of the No. 1 post position at Belmont Park have historically done better than horses at other posts.

While the best post positions vary from race to race based on factors such as track style and number of competitors, the first post position has produced more winning horses (23) than any other post.

Will Tap It To Win's speed and his post position help him overtake the overwhelming favorite? Or will Tiz The Law prevail and clinch the opening leg of the Triple Crown? And do any other horses stand a shot?

Prediction: Tiz The Law clinches the win just a nose ahead of Tap It To Win