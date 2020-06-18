Mark Davis Says Raiders Have Had 'Blessing' to Sign Colin Kaepernick Since 2017

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 18, 2020

DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 29: Owner Mark Davis of the Oakland Raiders stands on the sidelines before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on December 29, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos defeated the Raiders 16-15. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders' Mark Davis made it clear he would sign off on the team adding Colin Kaepernick once the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback became a free agent in 2017.

"Since 2017, I've told the coaches and general managers that if they want to hire Colin Kaepernick, they have my blessing," Davis said to ESPN's Paul Gutierrez.  

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

