Mark Davis Says Raiders Have Had 'Blessing' to Sign Colin Kaepernick Since 2017

Mark Davis Says Raiders Have Had 'Blessing' to Sign Colin Kaepernick Since 2017June 18, 2020
Justin Edmonds/Getty Images
Las Vegas Raiders' Mark Davis made it clear he would sign off on the team adding Colin Kaepernick once the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback became a free agent in 2017.
"Since 2017, I've told the coaches and general managers that if they want to hire Colin Kaepernick, they have my blessing," Davis said to ESPN's Paul Gutierrez.
