Mark Davis Says Raiders Have Had 'Blessing' to Sign Colin Kaepernick Since 2017

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders' Mark Davis made it clear he would sign off on the team adding Colin Kaepernick once the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback became a free agent in 2017.

"Since 2017, I've told the coaches and general managers that if they want to hire Colin Kaepernick, they have my blessing," Davis said to ESPN's Paul Gutierrez.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.