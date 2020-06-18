Video: Watch Rob Gronkowski React to Seeing His Bucs Jersey for 1st Time

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 18, 2020

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 01: Rob Gronkowski attends
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers posted a video Thursday of tight end Rob Gronkowski seeing his Bucs jersey in person for the first time:

Gronk seemed to love what he saw as he admired the pewter, white and red jerseys. Gronkowski said "wow" on multiple occasions and even kissed one of them.

The reveal of Gronk's jersey came just two days after the Bucs showed off what legendary quarterback Tom Brady looks like in his new threads:

Brady leaving the New England Patriots after 20 seasons to sign with the Bucs in free agency set the wheels in motion for Gronk to return to football and reunite with his close friend.

Gronkowski retired after the 2018 season because of a multitude of injuries, including concussions. Gronk took a year off, doing a stint with WWE and some television work among other things, before returning to the sport that made him famous.

The Pats traded the 31-year-old veteran and a seventh-round draft pick to the Bucs for a fourth-round draft pick, thus signaling the end of Gronkowski's retirement after one year.

The 6'6", 268-pound Gronkowski was limited to 13 games in 2018 and didn't put up the big numbers that fans grew accustomed to, as he finished with 47 receptions for 682 yards and three touchdowns. Perhaps a year away from football did his body good, however.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

The five-time Pro Bowler, four-time first-team All-Pro and 2014 NFL Comeback Player of the Year is a likely future Hall of Famer already with 79 touchdown catches in the regular season and 81 receptions for 1,163 yards and 12 touchdowns in 16 playoff games.

If Gronk and Brady can lead the Buccaneers to Super Bowl glory, it will only serve to further cement their legacies and prove that they didn't necessarily need Patriots head coach Bill Belichick in order to be successful.

Related

    Kap Is the Perfect Fit for Chargers

    Why LA would be smart to bring in Colin Kaepernick now 📲

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Kap Is the Perfect Fit for Chargers

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    The Best NFL Offenses Since 2000 🔥

    Ranking the top 10 offenses of the last 20 years

    NFL logo
    NFL

    The Best NFL Offenses Since 2000 🔥

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Way-Too-Early 2021 FA Landing Spots for Aaron Jones

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Way-Too-Early 2021 FA Landing Spots for Aaron Jones

    Greg Patuto
    via NFL Analysis Network

    Kaepernick Joins 'Medium,' Will Host Q&A Interviewing Athletes, Activists

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Kaepernick Joins 'Medium,' Will Host Q&A Interviewing Athletes, Activists

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report