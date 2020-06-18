Video: Watch Rob Gronkowski React to Seeing His Bucs Jersey for 1st Time

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers posted a video Thursday of tight end Rob Gronkowski seeing his Bucs jersey in person for the first time:

Gronk seemed to love what he saw as he admired the pewter, white and red jerseys. Gronkowski said "wow" on multiple occasions and even kissed one of them.

The reveal of Gronk's jersey came just two days after the Bucs showed off what legendary quarterback Tom Brady looks like in his new threads:

Brady leaving the New England Patriots after 20 seasons to sign with the Bucs in free agency set the wheels in motion for Gronk to return to football and reunite with his close friend.

Gronkowski retired after the 2018 season because of a multitude of injuries, including concussions. Gronk took a year off, doing a stint with WWE and some television work among other things, before returning to the sport that made him famous.

The Pats traded the 31-year-old veteran and a seventh-round draft pick to the Bucs for a fourth-round draft pick, thus signaling the end of Gronkowski's retirement after one year.

The 6'6", 268-pound Gronkowski was limited to 13 games in 2018 and didn't put up the big numbers that fans grew accustomed to, as he finished with 47 receptions for 682 yards and three touchdowns. Perhaps a year away from football did his body good, however.

The five-time Pro Bowler, four-time first-team All-Pro and 2014 NFL Comeback Player of the Year is a likely future Hall of Famer already with 79 touchdown catches in the regular season and 81 receptions for 1,163 yards and 12 touchdowns in 16 playoff games.

If Gronk and Brady can lead the Buccaneers to Super Bowl glory, it will only serve to further cement their legacies and prove that they didn't necessarily need Patriots head coach Bill Belichick in order to be successful.