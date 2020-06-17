Carlos Correa's Brother J.C. Signing with Astros as Undrafted Free Agent

Aaron M. Sprecher/Associated Press

The Houston Astros already won a World Series with one Correa. Now they will try to do so with two.

On Wednesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reported J.C. Correa, who is the younger brother of Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, said he will sign with Houston on Thursday.

"I wanted to get my degree and now that I got my degree I will sign and play professional baseball," Correa said. "Now that I'm going to sign, my next goal is to make it to the big leagues."

The elder Correa reacted to the news:

McTaggart noted J.C. is an infielder from Lamar University who went undrafted this year despite his family pedigree. The Astros did what they could to bring him aboard in the past, though, selecting him in the 38th round of last year's draft and the 33rd round of the 2018 draft.

The Baltimore Orioles, Cincinnati Reds, Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals were apparently interested as well.

"He told me, 'Hey bro, you deserve it,'" J.C. said of his conversations with Carlos, per McTaggart. "'You have worked hard your whole life. I know we're going to be together in Spring Training and all that. Congratulations. You deserve it.' He was very happy. In the end, he told me, 'I love you.' Like always."

If J.C. can replicate even some of Carlos' accomplishments, this will be a noteworthy addition.

Carlos has a Rookie of the Year, World Series title and All-Star Game selection on his resume and has a .277/.356/.489 slash line, 102 home runs and 372 RBI across five seasons in the major leagues.

While J.C. was able to play in just 14 games this season before the NCAA canceled spring sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he impressed last year and slashed .332/.381/.529 with 10 home runs and 44 RBI in 53 games.