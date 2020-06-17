PGA Tour Reports 2nd Straight Week Without Positive COVID-19 Tests

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

The PGA Tour announced there were zero positive COVID-19 tests going into the RBC Heritage Thursday, according to Bob Harig of ESPN.

It's the second straight week with zero positive tests after a clean week at the Charles Schwab Challenge ending on Sunday.

Though the PGA Tour didn't announce how many people were tested, the list includes 90 players as well as caddies and family members. Harig estimated as many as 900 people have been tested over the past two weeks, including tournament personnel.

"It doesn't surprise me, because I feel like the plan that has been put in place here has been very good," Rory McIlroy said of the test results. "It's great to hear that two weeks in a row there's no positive tests. That's what we just have to keep doing."

The Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, was the first PGA Tour event since the Players Championship was canceled in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Daniel Berger defeated Collin Morikawa in a playoff to take home the win at Colonial without fans in attendance.

The RBC Heritage will also be held without spectators in Hilton Head, S.C., a situation that will become standard for the first five events on the schedule.

The tour has chartered flights between tournaments for players and people traveling with them, while those who test positive would not be allowed to travel.