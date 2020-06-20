10 Legendary NBA Moments That Went Viral Before Twitter

1 of 10

The Moment: Too Slow, MJ

We wrote about this exact play several weeks ago, but it bears another mention.

Allen Iverson was not a spiritual successor to Michael Jordan, but his entrance into the league in 1996 felt significant for similar reasons. Iverson was arguably the best guard prospect since His Airness, and everything about his rookie season suggested he'd be one of the next great NBA players in due time.

This particular game was nothing special on paper. Jordan and Iverson had faced off twice already in the 1996-97 season, once at home and once on the road, and Chicago won both matchups. As a result, the hype for seeing the two guards clash had cooled slightly.

That is, until Jordan switched onto Iverson on one fateful possession.

Still an outstanding defender 12 years into his career, Jordan should have handled the precocious Iverson like he did so many other prolific guard scorers. The fact that Iverson not only scored on him, but also did so via a perfectly calibrated crossover, was perhaps the first sign that Jordan was not the forever king of basketball.

Chicago would win this game and the next two NBA championships, so it's not like this moment sent Jordan into an existential tailspin. But for Sixers fans, it served as a reason to be excited about the next 10 years of the franchise, years that would include an NBA Finals appearance, an MVP award for Iverson and eight straight seasons where he scored over 25 points per game.