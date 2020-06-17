Wizards' John Wall Doesn't Think NBA Restart Is Safe in Orlando Amid Pandemic

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 17, 2020

Washington Wizards guard John Wall works out prior to an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

As the NBA gets closer to its restarted season in Orlando, Florida, Washington Wizards guard John Wall is concerned the situation won't be safe for players.

"I wouldn't wanna go play there because I just don't think it's safe," Wall said, per Fred Katz of The Athletic. " ... That's the main reason. I love to play the game, so I would definitely wanna go play. I just don't think it's really safe to play, to be honest."

Wall has already missed the entire season because of an Achilles injury and won't play anyway.

However, his Wizards teammates will compete as one of the 22 teams at the Disney World complex in Florida beginning on July 30.

Each team will play at least eight games for seeding before the start of the playoffs. Washington currently has a 24-40 record and enters the event 5.5 games out of the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference.

As Wall recently said on The Tuff Juice Podcast, the long odds make it not worth it for the players.

"If I was healthy enough to play, I wouldn't want to go play," he said, via Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington. "What am I going, just to play eight games? I'm not going for just eight games and then coming back home."

The NBA announced extra safety precautions for the upcoming months, including testing for all players as well as social distancing measures when off the court, via Shams Charania of The Athletic.    

