UEFA Champions League Reveals Schedule of Dates, Format for Return amid COVID-19

UEFA announced Wednesday that its Champions League will resume in August with the quarterfinals, semifinals and final all being played in Lisbon, Portugal.

It was also announced that each of the remaining rounds will be single-leg fixtures. Usually, the quarterfinals and semifinals are two-legged fixtures, with teams advancing on aggregate if they split the matches.

Four of the eight round-of-16 fixtures have been completed, but the other four each have one leg remaining after getting interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. It has yet to be determined if those matches will take place in the Portuguese capital or at the stadium of the home teams as originally intended.

The round-of-16 legs will be played on Aug. 7-8, followed by the quarterfinals Aug. 12-15, the semifinals Aug. 18-19 and the final Aug. 23.

    

