Bill Russell Discusses Olympic Credentials in Response to LeBron James Highlight

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJune 17, 2020

Former NBA player Bill Russell, right, presents Miami Heat's LeBron James with the Bill Russell MVP Award after the Heat won Game 7 of the NBA basketball championships, Friday, June 21, 2013, in Miami. The Miami Heat defeated the San Antonio Spurs 95-88 to win their second straight NBA championship. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Don't mess with Bill Russell.

Russell appeared to take issue with former NBA player and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins, who was once teammates with LeBron James on the Cleveland Cavaliers, saying the King was the most athletic player in NBA history.

The Boston Celtics legend responded to Perkins' tweet with a picture of him clearing a bar as a high jumper and a clip showing off his ability as "an outstanding sprinter" with him going coast-to-coast for a dunk:

Russell said he chose basketball over a potential career as an Olympic high jumper when he was one of the best in the country.

That was all it took to convince Perkins:

While it is inherently difficult to compare James' current era to the 1950s and 1960s when Russell dominated as a Hall of Famer, 11-time champion and five-time MVP, the big man made some impressive points on Tuesday.

Any discussion about the most athletic player in league history should include him.

