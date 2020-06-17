UFC Rumors: Latest Buzz, Previews for Derrick Lewis, Chris Weidman, More Fights

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

As the UFC's busy summer continues, the fight announcements and rumors are coming fast and furious. Most recently, some big names in the middleweight division have been drawing their next opponents.

Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman is expected to return to action in August. Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie reported he'll face Omari Akhmedov on August 8 as part of a Fight Night event. And ESPN's Ariel Helwani noted heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Aleksei Oleinik have verbally agreed to a bout on that date as well.

Helwani also reported a bout between former middleweight title challenger Yoel Romero and Uriah Hall is also "in the works" for an undetermined date in August.

That's two of the biggest names in the middleweight division and one of the most exciting heavyweights in the game with new opponents.

While the fights are still a little under two months away, it's worth taking an early look at the newest additions to the calendar.

Lewis vs. Oleinik

Despite the name recognition in the other two announced fights, the heavyweight collision between Lewis and Oleinik figures to be the most important of the bunch.

The Black Beast has one of the most fun personalities and styles in the sport. Pair that with his No. 4 ranking and back-to-back wins and another victory here would likely propel him to a big-time matchup with one of the best in the division.

Lewis was rewarded with a title shot in November 2018 when he last strung together three successive wins. That might not happen this time around, though. Between Stipe Miocic, Daniel Cormier and Francis Ngannou, there's a lot going on at the top of the division, but he'll likely get a fellow top-five opponent with a win here.

However, getting that win could be tricky. Lewis is a brutal striker, but he's also an underdeveloped grappler. Even though he earned a decision in his fights against Blagoy Ivanov and Ilir Latifi, he was taken down three times in each of them.

Spending time on the ground is a dangerous proposition with Oleinik. He comes with the nickname "The Boa Constrictor" and 46 submission wins in his career.

On the other side of the coin, he has been finished by bigger, more powerful fighters. His last three losses were knockouts at the hands of Alistair Overeem, Curtis Blaydes and Walt Harris.

The contrast in styles, strengths and weaknesses in this one should be a fascinating watch as long as it lasts.

Weidman vs. Akhmedov

Weidman's foray into the light heavyweight division was short-lived. After a knockout loss at the hands of Dominick Reyes, he is returning to the middleweight division.

The problem for the 36-year-old is those results are in line with what has happened to him in his native weight class. Since his days as champ, he has gone just 1-5 in his last six fights and all of those losses have come by way of knockout.

A matchup with Akhmedov is not an easy one, but it should allow the All-American to get back to his wrestling roots. The Dagestan native employs a wrestling-heavy style and averages 2.4 takedowns per 15 minutes.

Akhmedov, 32, is on a three-fight win streak following victories over Tim Boetsch, Zak Cummings and Ian Heinisch.

This would appear to be a matchup of two men heading in opposite directions. If Weidman has any hope of turning his career around and becoming relevant again, this is going to have to be the spot. Akhmedov's stock is rising after a mostly middling run in the UFC.

A do-or-die match for the original man to best Anderson Silva is an interesting addition to the Fight Night card.

Romero vs. Hall

Romero, much like Weidman, has fallen on hard times and is looking to get back in the win column in a big way. Since starting his career 12-1, he is now 1-4 in his last five fights.

Like Weidman, he has also faced a who's who of killers at 185 pounds. Two of those losses were close decisions to Robert Whittaker, one to Paulo Costa and the other was against champion Israel Adesanya. The number of middleweights who wouldn't go 0-4 in that stretch is minimal.

Hall is not one of those guys. In fact, he's lost to two of the men Romero has fought recently. He had a decision loss to Whittaker in 2015 and a TKO loss to Costa in 2018.

This is a great fight to see exactly where the 43-year-old Romero is. If he is still the athletic, mauling fighter he has shown himself to be against some of the best in the division, he should win this.

If he loses, it's more of an indictment on where he is at in his career than any development from Hall, whose power and flashy striking made him an interesting prospect at first. At 35 years old, though, he seems to have revealed who he is.

However, a victory over Romero would be the biggest of his career and give him a three-fight win streak.