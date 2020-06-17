Knicks Rumors: Latest on Victor Oladipo Trade Buzz, Head Coaching Search, More

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

With only the NBA's top 22 teams scheduled to head to Orlando, Florida, for the restart of the 2019-20 season, one might think that the New York Knicks—who own the league's sixth-worst record—can check out until the offseason.

This couldn't be further from the truth, though, as much of what takes place over the next few months will heavily impact that offseason.

For one, the restart is going to give New York one good last look at potential free-agent and trade targets for the looming offseason. One potential trade target, according to ESPN's Tim Bontemps, could be Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo.

The 28-year-old missed a year with a ruptured quad tendon before returning in January. Those around the league believe a strong outing in Orlando could see him reestablish his value to the NBA.

One Western Conference coach told Bontemps:

"I think there's a lot riding on him coming back, There's major concerns with these injuries. If Vic comes back and plays well—and he works his ass off, so he could—I think he's gonna give a reminder to everyone how good he can be.

"If he proves he looks the part, you're gonna see teams like the Knicks, and other teams trying to build something, try to go get him."

If back to 100 percent, Oladipo could provide the Knicks with a premier scoring option—he averaged 23.1 points in 2017-18 and 18.8 points before being injured last season. That could be enough for the Knicks to make a move if Indiana's asking price isn't too steep.

Oladipo has one year remaining on his current contract.

Atkinson Has Support for Head Coaching Job

Mary Schwalm/Associated Press

The Knicks will also be watching closely to determine candidates for their head coach vacancy. Names like Tom Thibodeau and interim coach Mike Miller have been floated, and the former, in particular, seems to be a popular potential choice.

"Guys love him. It's not going to be every single player, but his relationship with players is a strength," Orlando Magic head coach Steve Clifford told Marc Berman of the New York Post.

And while Miller also has some internal support, SNY's Ian Begley recently reported that some in the organization prefer former Brooklyn Nets coach Kenny Atkinson:

"With regards to Atkinson, the support among some at MSG for the former Nets head coach stems, in part, from the success he's had developing young players. As a head coach in Brooklyn and an assistant with New York and Atlanta, Atkinson built a reputation as one of the top player development coaches in the NBA."

Atkinson's ability to develop players would be a selling point for the Knicks, who have youngsters like RJ Barrett, Kevin Knox and Mitchell Robinson on the roster—with another young centerpiece likely to join them through this year's draft.

Knicks Looking for a Big Shooter

When it comes to this year's draft, the Knicks could go in a number of directions, and a lot will depend on the draft lottery. A point guard such as National Basketball League standout LaMelo Ball could make sense to partner with Barrett in the backcourt,

According to Begley, though, New York could also eye a big man in the draft

"I've been told that getting a big man who can shoot is one of the things the Knicks hope to do in the offseason," he wrote. "I don't know if that means they are only looking for that player in free agency, or if they would look to draft a shooting big with one of their three draft picks."

As Begley pointed out, this doesn't necessarily mean the Knicks will target a big with their first pick in the draft, but a prospect like Dayton power forward Obi Toppin could make sense early in Round 1.

If the Knicks are more focused on free agency, guys such as Danilo Gallinari or Marc Gasol could become prime targets.