Report: Raptors Will Train at Florida Gulf Coast University in Phase 1

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJune 16, 2020

PHOENIX, AZ - MARCH 3: The Toronto Raptors huddle up prior to a game against the Phoenix Suns on March 3, 2020 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images)
Michael Gonzales/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors will be allowed to reconvene in Naples, Florida, to begin training during Phase 1 of the NBA's return-to-play plan. 

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the team will travel directly to Florida Gulf Coast University to prepare for the league's 22-team restart at ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex, using Alico Arena as its practice facility.  

