Ranking the Top 10 Offenses the NFL Has Seen Since 2000

0 of 11

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Defense might win championships, but offense is what drives the modern NFL. Quarterbacks, in particular, have ruled the NFL over the past two decades—only four non-quarterbacks have been named league MVP since 2000, and all four were running backs.

However, while judging the most valuable offensive players can be a matter of pure statistics, determining the best modern offenses is a bit trickier. Of the league's 12 5,000-yard passing seasons, 10 have come in the last decade, but not all 10 of those 5,000-yard quarterbacks have helmed all-time great offenses.

So, in trying to determine the best offenses of this century, yards and points will be considered, but so will factors like the players and schemes involved and end-of-season results.

Ready? Let's dig in.