Report: At Least 6-8 MLB Owners Don't Want 2020 Season to Be Played

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 16, 2020

VARIOUS CITIES, - MARCH 12: A detail of baseballs during a Grapefruit League spring training game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees at FITTEAM Ballpark of The Palm Beaches on March 12, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Many professional and college sports, including the MLB, are canceling or postponing their games due to the ongoing threat of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

While the MLB tries to figure out a way to start the 2020 season, it appears several owners are already against that idea.

According to Andy Martino of SNY, at least six owners don't want a season at all. Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drelliich of The Athletic reported that number could be even higher.

"There are definitely more than eight owners who don't want to play," one player agent said.

This comes after MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred told ESPN on Monday night there is full support from the owners.

"The owners are 100 percent committed to getting baseball back on the field," Manfred said, via Jeff Passan of ESPN. "Unfortunately, I can't tell you that I'm 100 percent certain that's gonna happen."

   

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

