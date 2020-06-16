Giants Rumors: Latest Buzz on Potential Saquon Barkley Contract Extension

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Saquon Barkley has already emerged as, arguably, the NFL's best running back and should, one year from now, become its highest-paid.

The 23-year-old, who has averaged 119.6 all-purpose yards per game over his first two seasons, is set to earn $5.2 million per year over the next two.

And with Christian McCaffrey's deal with the Carolina Panthers acting as a benchmark, Barkley is primed for a contract worth "at least $17 million per year," according to The Athletic's Dan Duggan.



McCaffrey is 24 years old and emptied Carolina's coffers in April 2020 following a season in which he lit the league up with 149.5 all-purpose yards per game. His extension, worth $64 million over four years, is the highest annual rate a running back has earned and, for Barkley, likely a new benchmark.

As an agent indicated to Duggan, the Giants star is expected "to want a dollar more than Christian McCaffrey at the minimum ... then that value will go up."

Although Barkley's ankle injury in 2019 will warrant monitoring this season, New York general manager Dave Gettleman is already being wary with his wallet in anticipation of 2021's negotiations.

The Penn State product's rookie dominance gave way to a hindered sophomore season, both by his ankle and an imploding Giants roster, but expectations are for a resumption of excellence.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

When asked about free-agent stinginess in April, Gettleman reminded reporters that, come April 2021, they will "be banging on me about Saquon" before likening the need to save up for Barkley's extension to his experience in Carolina, where he needed to "have money to extend Luke Kuechly or Cam Newton."

The esteemed comparisons are deserved. Barkley may have had a down year in 2019 but so did the Giants as a whole.

In Daniel Jones' rookie year, the team struggled along its offensive line and in finding its offensive identity. Barkley still managed to average 4.6 yards per carry, looking mighty explosive and imposing for a guy with lingering ankle issues. A return to form is expected in 2020, when those issues should be behind him and the offense will have had another offseason to jell.

Barkley has the statistics, disposition and management's confidence for a franchise cornerstone. His college tape earned him a No. 2 selection in the 2018 NFL draft, and his rookie performance earned him a 2018 Pro Bowl selection.

Now, his 2020 contributions, to a young Giants team finding its identity, should earn him at least one more dollar per year than the highest annual contract for a running back in NFL history.