Texas Tech Announces Positive COVID-19 Tests in Football, Track, Women's Hoops

Texas Tech Announces Positive COVID-19 Tests in Football, Track, Women's HoopsJune 15, 2020
The Texas Tech athletics department confirmed Monday that an undisclosed number of student-athletes within the football, men's track and field and women's basketball programs have tested positive for COVID-19:
Texas Tech senior associate athletics director Robert Giovannetti explained to reporters he could not reveal the number of positive tests for "privacy reasons." The names of student-athletes cannot be released because of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.
This news comes exactly one week after the university confirmed positive tests in the men's basketball program:
Positive COVID-19 tests for student-athletes haven't been exclusive to Texas Tech:
The Big 12 announced football teams would be permitted to begin voluntary on-campus workouts Monday, with other fall sports to follow July 1, basketball July 6 and all other sports July 15.
On June 10, Texas Tech released its return-to-campus plan for all students, faculty and staff.
