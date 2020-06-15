Texas Tech Announces Positive COVID-19 Tests in Football, Track, Women's Hoops

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIIJune 15, 2020

LAWRENCE, KS - OCTOBER 7: A Texas Tech Red Raiders helmet rest on the field during a game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Memorial Stadium on October 7, 2017 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***
Ed Zurga/Getty Images

The Texas Tech athletics department confirmed Monday that an undisclosed number of student-athletes within the football, men's track and field and women's basketball programs have tested positive for COVID-19:

Texas Tech senior associate athletics director Robert Giovannetti explained to reporters he could not reveal the number of positive tests for "privacy reasons." The names of student-athletes cannot be released because of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.

This news comes exactly one week after the university confirmed positive tests in the men's basketball program:

Positive COVID-19 tests for student-athletes haven't been exclusive to Texas Tech:

The Big 12 announced football teams would be permitted to begin voluntary on-campus workouts Monday, with other fall sports to follow July 1, basketball July 6 and all other sports July 15.

On June 10, Texas Tech released its return-to-campus plan for all students, faculty and staff.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    OK State Star RB Rips Mike Gundy

    School president Burns Hargis says 'we will not tolerate insensitive behavior by anyone' after RB Chuba Hubbard said he won’t associate with school after seeing his coach’s far-right cable network shirt

    College Football logo
    College Football

    OK State Star RB Rips Mike Gundy

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Iowa, Strength Coach Part Ways

    Hawkeyes reach ‘separation agreement’ with strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle after players' racism allegations

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Iowa, Strength Coach Part Ways

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    OSU’s Next Star Pass-Rusher

    Jack Sawyer tells B/R why he loves being compared to the Bosa bros and Chase Young: ‘I want those expectations’ ➡️

    College Football logo
    College Football

    OSU’s Next Star Pass-Rusher

    Adam Kramer
    via Bleacher Report

    Texas Tech football: The 10 best seasons by a RB in “Air Raid” era

    Texas Tech Football logo
    Texas Tech Football

    Texas Tech football: The 10 best seasons by a RB in “Air Raid” era

    Wreck'Em Red
    via Wreck'Em Red