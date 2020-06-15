Bills' Josh Allen Says He Consulted Tony Romo to Improve Throwing Mechanics

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Coming out of Wyoming, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was lauded for his arm strength.

Allen is taking steps during the offseason to improve upon his natural skill set, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer:

"I talked to Tony Romo for a couple hours at the Super Bowl. And I got to talking with him about mechanics and keeping your head on the same plane, same axis, and kind of rotating around it, keeping your left arm super tight, and finding a way to throw the same exact way out of any position, whether your feet are set or not. That's really been paying off. It’s been a good thing for me, and it's gonna continue to be something I'll work on."

The Bills selected Allen with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. Last season, he threw for 3,089 yards, 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions across 16 regular-season games, but he completed only 58.8 percent of his pass attempts. He went 24-of-46 for 246 yards in a 22-19 overtime loss to the Houston Texans in the Wild Card Round.

However, Allen has shown flashes of brilliance throughout his first two campaigns:

Romo's advice seems to be helping Allen with his accuracy. The 24-year-old will also have a true No. 1 receiver for the first time after the Bills acquired Stefon Diggs from the Minnesota Vikings in March.

Diggs has logged 2,151 yards and 15 touchdowns on 165 receptions since 2018. Buffalo's leading receiver last season was John Brown with 1,060 yards and six touchdowns—the Bills' first 1,000-yard receiver since Sammy Watkins in 2015.

Per Breer, Allen organized for members of the Bills' offense to meet for two separate makeshift camps in California and Miami. Diggs, rookie receivers Gabe Davis and Isaiah Hodgins as well as rookie running back Zack Moss were among those in attendance.