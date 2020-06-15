Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard Slams Mike Gundy for 'Unacceptable' OAN Shirt

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard took a strong stance Monday against his coach Mike Gundy, who was seen wearing a One America News shirt:

One America News is a far-right network that has often been promoted by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga and offensive lineman Teven Jenkins supported their teammate:

Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill, who spent 2016-18 with the Cowboys, also provided his take on the situation:

Hubbard was the FBS' leading rusher last year with 2,094 rushing yards to go with 21 touchdowns. He finished eighth in voting for the Heisman Trophy and is heading into his junior season.

The former 3-star recruit is expected to be one of the top contenders for the Heisman next year, given 22-1 odds to win the award by Caesars.

Ogbongbemiga is also an impact player who totaled 100 tackles last season, earning second-team All-Big 12 honors. He was a team captain as a junior and is expected to be a leader on the team going into his senior year.

The linebacker also announced he tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month.

Gundy said earlier this offseason he planned to defy social distancing guidelines and return to team facilities early, although he later apologized for his comments. He also referred to it as the "Chinese virus."

The 52-year-old is often outspoken on a variety of issues, many times featuring his conservative beliefs. Two years ago, he blamed "liberalism" and "the snowflake" for transfers:

His views have seemingly now created a backlash from his players, many of whom have come out in support of ongoing protests against racial injustice, including Hubbard.