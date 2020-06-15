Report: 76ers' Josh Harris, David Blitzer Purchase Stake in Pittsburgh Steelers

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers managing partner Josh Harris and co-managing partner David Blitzer reportedly "acquired a stake of less than 5 percent in the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this year," according to Erik Schatzker of Bloomberg.

Per that report, the pair may have paid around $140 million for the stake in the team.

