Report: 76ers' Josh Harris, David Blitzer Purchase Stake in Pittsburgh Steelers

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 15, 2020

New Jersey Devils owner Josh Harris speaks to announce interim general manager Tom Fitzgerald to replace Ray Shero prior to an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers managing partner Josh Harris and co-managing partner David Blitzer reportedly "acquired a stake of less than 5 percent in the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this year," according to Erik Schatzker of Bloomberg.

Per that report, the pair may have paid around $140 million for the stake in the team. 

                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

