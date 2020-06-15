Simone Biles a Plaintiff in Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Involving USA Gymnastics

Matthias Schrader/Associated Press

United States star gymnast Simone Biles has identified herself as one of the plaintiffs suing USA Gymnastics and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, according to John Barr and Dan Murphy of ESPN.

She joined Madison Kocian, Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney, Kyla Ross, Jordyn Wieber, Jamie Dantzscher and "some 140 other sexual assault victims of disgraced Team USA doctor Larry Nassar" in filing a motion "seeking the testimony of current and former Olympic officials."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.