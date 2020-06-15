Simone Biles a Plaintiff in Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Involving USA Gymnastics

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 15, 2020

FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2019, file photo, gold medalist Simone Biles of the United States waits to perform on the floor in the women's apparatus finals at the Gymnastics World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany. Biles is pressing on to the 2021 Olympics. While she's confident her body will be fine next summer, she is concerned about the mental toll of another year of training. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)
Matthias Schrader/Associated Press

United States star gymnast Simone Biles has identified herself as one of the plaintiffs suing USA Gymnastics and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, according to John Barr and Dan Murphy of ESPN. 

She joined Madison Kocian, Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney, Kyla Ross, Jordyn Wieber, Jamie Dantzscher and "some 140 other sexual assault victims of disgraced Team USA doctor Larry Nassar" in filing a motion "seeking the testimony of current and former Olympic officials."

                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

