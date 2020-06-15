Chris Doyle, Iowa Reach Separation Agreement After Allegations of Racist Remarks

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The University of Iowa announced Monday it has reached a separation agreement with football strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle.

The school also announced it will use a law firm to conduct an independent review into "issues and allegations relating to racial disparities within the football program."

According to Brett McMurphy of Stadium, Doyle will receive a $1.11 million buyout and full health benefits for the next 15 months as part of his settlement.

Athletic director Gary Barta said in Monday's press conference that removing the coach "was the thoughtful and sensible thing to do," via Scott Dochterman of The Athletic. Barta also apologized to those affected.

This decision comes after several former Iowa players detailed negative experiences with the program, including allegations of racist behavior from Doyle.

Doyle was placed on administrative leave earlier this month pending a review.

The coach denied the allegations in a statement that went against the school's wishes.

"I have been asked to remain silent, but that is impossible for me to do," Doyle said. "There have been statements made about my behavior that are not true."

He maintained his innocence while defending his career at Iowa.

"I am confident that a complete review of the body of work over 21 years will speak for itself and I am trusting the process to respect the rights and experiences of all parties involved," Doyle said.

The 51-year-old joined the Hawkeyes in 1999, the program's first season under head coach Kirk Ferentz. He was the highest-paid strength coach in college football with a salary of $800,000 per year.

His son, Dillon, was a linebacker on the team but announced his decision to transfer last week.