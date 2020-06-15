Report: ATP, WTA 'Have Embraced' Plan to Start US Open Aug. 31 as Scheduled

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The United States Tennis Association is moving ahead with its plan to start the U.S. Open on Aug. 31.

According to Peter Bodo of ESPN, both the ATP and WTA have "embraced the plan, along with a reshuffling of the August calendar."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.