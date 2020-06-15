Report: ATP, WTA 'Have Embraced' Plan to Start US Open Aug. 31 as Scheduled

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 15, 2020

Serena Williams, of the United States, returns a shot to Bianca Andreescu, of Canada, during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The United States Tennis Association is moving ahead with its plan to start the U.S. Open on Aug. 31. 

According to Peter Bodo of ESPN, both the ATP and WTA have "embraced the plan, along with a reshuffling of the August calendar."

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

