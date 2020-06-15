UFC's Undefeated Sean O'Malley Says 'F--k Yeah' to Conor McGregor Comparisons

Mike Roach/Getty Images

Sean O'Malley is one of the hottest rising names in UFC with one of the sport's most colorful personalities—and hairdos.

So it's no surprise that the ascending bantamweight is embracing recent comparisons to Conor McGregor.

"I don't wanna be compared to him as I'm on TMZ going to jail! I'm gonna try to avoid those situations as much as I can," O'Malley told TMZ Sports. "Being compared to Conor, yeah, it's great. It's like being compared to Jon Jones, Muhammad Ali, those guys. It's like, 'F--k yeah,' you can compare me!"

O'Malley has received performance bonuses for his last three fights, including Performance of the Night for his walk-off knockout of Eddie Wineland at UFC 250. He is currently the 15th-ranked bantamweight.

"I take that as a compliment, getting compared to Conor," O'Malley said. "As far as the skill set wise, I think I have more skills when it comes to the striking."

O'Malley has won eight of his 12 fights via knockout. McGregor has 19 knockouts in his 22 wins; O'Malley's gone to the card more times in less than half as many fights.

That said, O'Malley is setting himself up to be one of MMA's most boisterous personalities in a post-Conor world.