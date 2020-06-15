UFC's Undefeated Sean O'Malley Says 'F--k Yeah' to Conor McGregor Comparisons

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 15, 2020

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 06: Sean O'Malley poses for a portrait backstage during the UFC 250 event at UFC APEX on June 06, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)
Mike Roach/Getty Images

Sean O'Malley is one of the hottest rising names in UFC with one of the sport's most colorful personalities—and hairdos.

So it's no surprise that the ascending bantamweight is embracing recent comparisons to Conor McGregor.

"I don't wanna be compared to him as I'm on TMZ going to jail! I'm gonna try to avoid those situations as much as I can," O'Malley told TMZ Sports. "Being compared to Conor, yeah, it's great. It's like being compared to Jon Jones, Muhammad Ali, those guys. It's like, 'F--k yeah,' you can compare me!"

O'Malley has received performance bonuses for his last three fights, including Performance of the Night for his walk-off knockout of Eddie Wineland at UFC 250. He is currently the 15th-ranked bantamweight.

"I take that as a compliment, getting compared to Conor," O'Malley said. "As far as the skill set wise, I think I have more skills when it comes to the striking."

O'Malley has won eight of his 12 fights via knockout. McGregor has 19 knockouts in his 22 wins; O'Malley's gone to the card more times in less than half as many fights.

That said, O'Malley is setting himself up to be one of MMA's most boisterous personalities in a post-Conor world.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Johnson Gets Surprise Tag-Team Partner In Return To Grappling

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Johnson Gets Surprise Tag-Team Partner In Return To Grappling

    Nathan McCarter
    via ONE Championship - The Home Of Martial Arts

    Video: Tyson Nam knew he was ‘fighting for a pink slip’

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Video: Tyson Nam knew he was ‘fighting for a pink slip’

    MMA Fighting Newswire
    via MMA Fighting

    Show Money 34: Fighter Pay & More MMA Business!

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Show Money 34: Fighter Pay & More MMA Business!

    June M. Williams
    via Bloody Elbow

    UFC on ESPN 10 Review & UFC FN APEX: Blaydes vs. Volkov Preview - Care/Don’t Care Podcast

    MMA logo
    MMA

    UFC on ESPN 10 Review & UFC FN APEX: Blaydes vs. Volkov Preview - Care/Don’t Care Podcast

    June M. Williams
    via Bloody Elbow