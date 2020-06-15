Best, Worst and Ridiculous Booking Decisions from WWE Backlash Results

1 of 3

While billing the rematch between Edge and Orton as "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" was still a bad idea in terms of raising fan expectations to unattainable levels, the two men put on a 5-star classic.

With a well-told story coming into Backlash and sky-high expectations, WWE Creative gave Edge and Orton almost 45 minutes to lay out an unforgettable bout. Every punch, kick and finisher felt like it meant something, and the result was an instant classic.

Add in Orton earning the win with what looked to be a below-the-belt shot and his Punt finisher, which hasn't been used in years, and the Superstars not only told an amazing story Sunday night but also laid the foundation for the third and likely final chapter.

The hope is that WWE CEO Vince McMahon and Co. see the success of the Orton vs. Edge match and the bout between AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan and begin to understand longer singles matches based on great technical wrestling can be a great way to draw fans to the product.